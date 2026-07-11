India to focus on addressing lifestyle-related diseases: Envoy

JOHANNESBURG, Jul 10: India is concentrating on addressing the growing burden of lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, India's envoy to South Africa has said.

Talking to the media, India's High Commissioner to South Africa Prabhat Kumar underscored the country's progress across critical development indicators, including maternal-child health, nutrition, women's empowerment, digital access and immunisation, among others.

"India has entered a vital new phase focused heavily on elevating the quality of healthcare, improving nutritional outcomes, and managing the growing burden of lifestyle diseases," he said on Thursday while sharing the key findings and long-term trends of India's 6th National Family Health Survey.

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The survey, conducted across 715 districts during 2023-24 by the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, showed progress across key health indicators, including maternal and child health, fertility, family planning, nutrition, immunisation and women's empowerment.

"Ultimately, these milestone findings reaffirm India's steady, inclusive development towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) via robust inter-sectoral convergence and strengthened last-mile delivery," he said.

Kumar said the Indian government would now place greater focus on addressing the issues of obesity, diabetes and related health issues. (PTI)