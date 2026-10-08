India targets 1 bn 5G users by 2030, up  from 550 mn now: Scindia at IMC 2026

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: India aims to double its 5G user base from 550 million to one billion by 2030, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday, adding that the country, which was behind the world in 4G, has resolved to lead the world in 6G.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Scindia said 5G in India has become the fastest-adopted 5G technology in the world.

"Today we have 550 million users on 5G...But we will not rest here. By 2030 our target is to take that number from 550 million to a billion customers on 5G," he said.

On 6G, Scindia said the Bharat 6G Alliance, which has 90 institutions involved with it, has established 7,700 patents, of which 4,400 are international.

"We were behind the world in 4G. We marched with the world on 5G. But it is our resolve that we will lead the world on 6G," he said. (PTI)