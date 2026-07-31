NEW DELHI, July 30: Manush Shah produced a heroic performance as India's men's team overcame a resilient Malaysia 3-2 in the final to lift the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships title here on Thursday.

Earlier, the women's squad thrashed Malaysia without breaking a sweat, wrapping up the final with a 3-0 verdict at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

It was a tricky final for the men's team, especially after their loss to Malaysia in the league phase.

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India left out Harmeet Desai from the lineup, while the Malaysians brought in their second player to play the third rubber.

The tie appeared headed for a comfortable Indian win after Manav Thakkar raced to a 2-0 lead over left-handed Qi Shen Wong in the fourth rubber. However, the Malaysian, ranked No. 204, staged a remarkable comeback to beat world No. 41 Manav 2-3 and level the contest at 2-2, leaving the title to be decided by the fifth and final rubber featuring world No. 40 Manush Shah.

Manush, who had earlier beaten Wong in a five-game battle after recovering from a 4-7 deficit in the decider by winning seven straight points, carried that confidence into the decisive match. He dominated from start to finish against Javen Choong, securing a comfortable straight-game victory to seal the gold medal for India.

Earlier, Sathiyan lost badly to Hong Yu Tey, including the third deuce game (10-12) of the third rubber after being just a game point away (10-8).

In the women's final, India blanked Malaysia 3-0.

Though she dropped a game after leading 2-1, Swastika did well to put India up.

Sreeja Akula, who has dropped to No. 67 in the world rankings since her selection into the Asian Games squad, led 2-1 before letting Karen level at 2-2, then wrap up quickly in the decider.

Then Yashaswini, who is now No. 64, put aside the first-game loss before mustering the courage to send Alice Lee Sian Chang 3-1.

The winners received a prize purse of USD 10,000 for their efforts.

Results (Team Finals)

Men: India bt Malaysia 3-2 (Manav Thakkar bt Javen Choong 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, Manush Shah bt Qi Shen Wong 11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 2-11, 11-7, G. Sathiyan lost to Hong Yu Tey 7-11, 8-11, 10-12, Manav lost to Wong 11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 1-11, Manush bt Choong 11-7, 11-4, 11-4).

Women: India bt Malaysia 3-0 (Swastika Ghosh bt Ai Xin Tee 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 11-9, Sreeja Akula bt Karen Lyne Anak Dick 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3, Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Alice Lee Sian Chang 7-11, 11-3, 17-15, 11-5). (PTI)