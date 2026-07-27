India summons Ukraine envoy, lodges protest over killing of Indian in attack on merchant vessel

NEW DELHI, July 27: India summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk on Monday and lodged a strong protest over killing of an Indian seafarer in an attack on a merchant vessel in the Black Sea last week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it conveyed to the envoy New Delhi's serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms.

The vessel MV Omorfi reportedly came under Ukrainian drone strikes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

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"Today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV Omorfi which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national," the MEA said.

"The ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce," it said in a statement.

It said the ambassador was "requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided". (PTI)