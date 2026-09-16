NEW DELHI, Sep 16: India on Wednesday summoned the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires (CDA) following "unacceptable conduct" by a Pakistan Navy vessel that led to a collision with an Indian Navy ship in international waters in the Arabian Sea.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the diplomat was advised to convey to the Pakistani authorities concerned the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents.

"The CDA was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy," the MEA said.

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"While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991," it said.

The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the MEA said. (Agencies)