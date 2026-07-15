India stun Philippines, enter AVC U-18 Volleyball quarterfinals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Team India produced a remarkable comeback victory to defeat the Philippines by 3-2 and secure a place in the quarterfinals of the AVC Boys’ U-18 Volleyball Championship 2026 at the Haikou Wuyuan River Gymnasium in China.

Coming into the match after a 3-1 defeat against Iran, the Indian side displayed exceptional determination and fighting spirit. The young team faced early setbacks as the Philippines won the opening two sets 25-16 and 25-20. However, India bounced back strongly, showing great resilience to win the next three sets and complete a thrilling reverse sweep.

Advertisement

India registered a memorable 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-4 victory in the Pool B encounter. The team’s comeback was built on fearless attacking, disciplined blocking and excellent composure during crucial moments. India completely dominated the deciding set, restricting the Philippines to just four points and sealing a sensational win.

Deepak, Sorab, Kartik and Adarash played key roles in India’s victory with their impressive performances, contributing through powerful attacks, effective defence and consistent teamwork.

The hard-earned triumph has kept India’s medal aspirations alive and boosted the confidence of the young players ahead of the knockout stage. The spirited performance reflected the determination, talent and potential of India’s emerging volleyball stars as they gear up for the quarterfinal challenge.