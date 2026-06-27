India 'strategic diplomatic driver' for IMEC: Columbia University project

NEW YORK, Jun 26 : India plays a critical role as a strategic diplomatic driver for the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which should be considered not as a solution to regional conflicts but as a structural response to them, a capstone project by Columbia University students said.

'The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: Strategy and Governance' is a capstone project at Columbia University's School of International and Public Aﬀairs (SIPA) in collaboration with Priyam Gandhi-Mody, Founder, Vishwamitra Research Foundation and Executive Director, Future Economic Cooperation Council.

The project by Carly Bainbridge, Seneca Forch, Yini Li, Celia Saada

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Yuqi (Vicky) Wang, and Mark Yamnitskiy develops governance and institutional design recommendations for IMEC, with a "focus on how to make the corridor eﬀective, coordinated, and politically sustainable."

The inaugural Columbia SIPA capstone was led by Angela Chitkara, Adjunct Faculty at SIPA and Founder & CEO of US–India Corridor, and co-taught with Sam Sutton, Associate Director of Policy at Columbia's Institute of Global Politics and former White House National Security Council Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

The capstone served as a proof of concept for a proposed multi-year research and teaching initiative focused on preparing the next generation of geoeconomic corridor experts. The travel of students in India was supported by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

"The initiative comes at a timely moment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently reaffirmed India's commitment to the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), while highlighting its potential to strengthen connectivity across the Global South, including Africa. These developments reflect the growing strategic importance of geoeconomic corridors and their role in shaping the future of global trade, connectivity, and international cooperation," Chitkara told PTI.

The analysis is structured around three core pillars: institutional design, sequencing and stability, and structural vulnerabilities and inclusive expansion.

"Looking ahead, India plays a critical role as a strategic diplomatic driver for the IMEC. The country is not formally aligned with any party to Middle Eastern conflicts and is one of the few actors capable of maintaining open channels of communication with competing blocs simultaneously," the report said.

"As such, India retains a degree of diplomatic flexibility to facilitate coordination across regional divides in early stages of the IMEC, and potentially host the Secretariat in the long-term," it said.

Among the recommendations that the project makes is that India's role as the corridor's strongest operational and digital engine should be formalised.

"Leverage Gati Shakti, the Sagarmala initiative, and the Maitri Virtual Trade Corridor as templates for corridor-wide customs and data standards," it said.

It also recommends accelerating Gulf rail completion. "Prioritise GCC rail network completion by 2030. Begin Oman integration planning via the Hafeet rail link and port connectivity at Salalah, Duqm, and Sohar to reduce Strait of Hormuz dependency."

The project noted that the "urgency of discussions around projects like IMEC became front and centre" following the closure of the crucial maritime chokepoint Strait of Hormuz in March this year in the wake of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

"Given its position as the sole maritime exit from the Persian Gulf, the strait functions as a structural dependency for nearly every energy-importing nation along the IMEC corridor, including India, which relies on Gulf imports for the majority of its crude oil supply. Its closure is not merely a logistical disruption. It is a systemic shock to the energy and trade architecture that IMEC is designed to complement," the report said.

Underlining the significance of IMEC as a structural solution, the report said that global crises demonstrate, collectively, that the world's exposure to Middle Eastern chokepoints is not a manageable risk.

"It is a systemic vulnerability. The Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb, the Suez Canal: each is a single point of failure for global energy and trade flows, and each has now been disrupted within the space of three years.

"IMEC oﬀers something qualitatively diﬀerent: a multimodal, overland-anchored corridor that reduces dependence on any single maritime chokepoint by creating redundant pathways for the movement of goods, energy, and data across the India-Gulf-Europe axis," it said.

The report also emphasises that for the broader international system, IMEC represents a "rare opportunity to shift the architecture of global trade from one defined by fragile, concentrated chokepoints to one based on distributed and resilient pathways."

"The crises of 2023 to 2026 have underscored a central reality: instability in the Middle East carries global economic consequences. IMEC should be understood not as a solution to regional conflicts, but as a structural response to them-designed to reduce vulnerability, enhance redundancy, and mitigate the systemic disruptions such crises generate," it said.

"Its significance lies not only in connectivity, but in its potential to reshape how global trade absorbs and adapts to geopolitical risk," it said. (PTI)