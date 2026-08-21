India, Singapore ink pacts to strengthen bilateral ties in telecom, food safety, maritime heritage

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 : India and Singapore on Thursday signed agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in telecommunications and broadcasting as well as maritime heritage and food safety, the Finance Ministry said.

Both countries signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) and exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS for Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada during the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

The agreements cover cooperation in the areas of maritime heritage, food safety, and telecommunications and broadcasting regulations.

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"These agreements will further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

The Singapore delegation was led by Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade & Industry; K Shanmugam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security; Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development & Information; and Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, who also participated in the Roundtable.

The 4th ISMR reviewed progress and explored new opportunities for cooperation across six key pillars – Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability. The discussions reaffirmed the strong momentum in the India-Singapore partnership and the commitment to translate this into concrete outcomes, further strengthening the future-oriented and mutually beneficial economic partnership. (PTI)