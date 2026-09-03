India sends more relief supplies to Nepal; 166 Indian nationals rescued so far

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: India on Wednesday delivered a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to flood-ravaged Nepal, alongside an 11-member rescue team.

The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 1,000 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 4,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

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"A fifth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu today. It carried about 5.5 tonnes of medical supplies, including antibiotics, analgesics, surgical items and other essential medicines," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the flight also carried an 11-member specialised team with more than six tonnes of rescue equipment.

With the latest tranche of assistance, India has delivered around 74 tonnes of relief assistance to Nepal to date.

The MEA said 166 Indian nationals have been rescued so far, including three individuals on Wednesday.

A total of 410 Indian nationals who were visiting Tibet Autonomous Region for pilgrimage or other activities have left China on Wednesday, it said.

The MEA also updated about the work of the Indian tunnel rescue team in Nepal.

"Today, the Indian tunnel rescue team moved its base to Syabrubesi from Trishuli, which will help reduce the time taken to travel to Chilime, where the rescue operations are taking place," it said.

"The team continued its search operations in Chilime in collaboration with the Nepali Army. Amidst deep slush and blockages inside the tunnel, the team was able to move forward by about 100 metres today," it said.

To ensure expedited progress, the possibility of an improvised road approach to the tunnel was explored so that more heavy equipment could be used for search and rescue, it said.

The MEA said the team of 11 rescue experts that arrived this afternoon from India have moved close to Trishuli Bazaar along with specialised equipment, and are expected to commence their work from Thursday in coordination with the Nepali Army.

India had also sent a forensic team to Nepal.

The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India to Nepal hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Modi assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and 40 km of black-topped roads, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities. (PTI)