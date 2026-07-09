India, Russia Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Red Fort Blast In Delhi Meet; Seek Action Against Terrorists

NEW DELHI, Jul 9: India and Russia have jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the Pahalgam attack and the terror incident near Red Fort in Delhi last year at a key meeting held here.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation on bilateral as well as multilateral platforms.

During the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on Wednesday, the two sides also called for "concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

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The meeting was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, it said in a statement.

Representatives of relevant departments and agencies from both sides also participated in the meeting.

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on November 10, 2025," the MEA said.

"They called for concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates," it said.

The two sides also shared their experiences in countering terrorism and "agreed to enhance cooperation" to address challenges of violent extremism, radicalisation, terror financing and the use of new and emerging technologies and digital financial technologies for terrorist purposes, the MEA said.

They discussed the current and emerging terrorist threats at the global and regional levels.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation in bilateral as well as multilateral platforms including at the UN, BRICS, EAG and SCO. The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Russia on a mutually convenient date," it added.

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The dastardly act had shaken the nation and drawn condemnation from governments and leaders across the world.

On the evening of November 10 last year, a car explosion near the Red Fort complex in Delhi claimed 15 lives. (Agencies)