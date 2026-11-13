NEW DELHI, Nov 12 : union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that India respects intellectual property rights and does not engage in technology theft, pitching the country as a reliable and secure destination for global investments amid growing concerns over technology security and geopolitical tensions.

Addressing the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Goyal said India ensures that companies retain ownership of their intellectual property and technologies. Using a reference to the popular film Baahubali, he described India as a dependable business partner in contrast to the character Kattappa, whose betrayal became one of the film's defining moments. "In a world full of Kattappas, India offers you a partner that will not stab you in the back," he said.

The minister's remarks come against the backdrop of concerns over the unauthorised transfer of advanced American technology to China. A Reuters report on November 11 said a Chinese university with alleged links to the People's Liberation Army had procured Nvidia's advanced H200 artificial intelligence chips despite being on the US export blacklist. Procurement records reportedly indicated that the chips were purchased through a domestic supplier, raising questions about the effectiveness of Washington's technology export restrictions. Goyal, however, did not directly refer to China or the Nvidia-related developments.

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Emphasising the growing importance of credibility in international business relationships, Goyal said trust would become a defining factor in investment and trade decisions in the coming years. "Trust is the scarcest commodity. It is most difficult to find," he said, adding that while cost advantages shaped global business strategies in the 20th century, the 21st century would be driven by what he described as "trust arbitrage".

He also highlighted India's policy stability and predictability at a time when geopolitical conflicts and disruptions are reshaping global trade and investment flows. According to Goyal, India's regulatory framework and business environment offer international companies greater certainty despite volatility in other parts of the world.

On India's trade engagement, the minister said the country had concluded nine free trade agreements (FTAs) over the past four years, covering economies that account for approximately $60 trillion of global GDP. He added that ongoing trade negotiations could eventually give Indian businesses preferential access to markets representing nearly three-fourths of the global economy.

Goyal also highlighted India's cost competitiveness, stating that companies could manufacture products and deliver services in the country at nearly one-fifth or one-sixth of the cost compared with several other markets. He urged global businesses to capitalise on the country's manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce and expanding economic opportunities.

Calling on international investors to increase their presence in India, the minister identified manufacturing facilities, hotels, data centres, research and development centres, design facilities and global capability centres as potential areas for investment. He reiterated that India could offer businesses a stable and secure operating environment amid uncertainty in the global economy.

"Come and invest in India, in factories, hotels and data centres. India is a safe destination," Goyal said, pitching the country as a reliable investment partner for global businesses navigating an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape. (UNI)