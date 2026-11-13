New Delhi, Nov 13: India on Friday declared Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association for another five years under the country's anti-terrorism law, citing alleged activities that threaten national security and promote religious hatred, a government notification said.

The fresh declaration, issued by the union Home Ministry under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), comes a day before the existing five-year ban on the organisation was due to expire on November 14.

The government said the foundation and its members, particularly founder and president Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, had encouraged religious hostility and activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity and security.

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The ministry alleged that Naik's speeches promoted enmity between religious communities and inspired youths in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

It also accused him of disseminating radical speeches and statements to millions of people worldwide through satellite television networks, the internet, print publications and social media.

"Having regard to the activities of the IRF, it is necessary to declare the IRF as an unlawful association with immediate effect," the ministry said in its November 13 notification.

The government expressed concern that, unless restricted, the foundation could resume what it described as subversive activities, reorganise activists who remained absconding and promote communal disharmony.

It further alleged that the organisation could propagate anti-national sentiments, encourage separatism by supporting militancy and undertake activities detrimental to the country's security.

The allegations were set out in the government's notification, which did not contain a response from Naik or the foundation.

The Islamic Research Foundation was first declared an unlawful association on November 17, 2016, under the UAPA.

A tribunal constituted under the law subsequently confirmed the declaration, with its order published on May 22, 2017.

The Centre again declared the foundation unlawful on November 15, 2021. That declaration was also upheld by a UAPA tribunal, whose order was published on March 30, 2022.

The ministry said the existing pre-prohibition period under Section 6(1) of the UAPA was scheduled to end on November 14, 2026, necessitating a fresh decision on the organisation's legal status.

Exercising powers under Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA, the government declared the foundation an unlawful association with immediate effect.

The notification will remain in force for five years from its publication in the Official Gazette, subject to any order made under Section 4 of the Act, which provides for the tribunal's scrutiny of such declarations.

The latest notification, numbered was issued by Joint Secretary Rakesh Rathi.

The decision continues the legal prohibition on the organisation, first imposed in 2016, while the fresh declaration remains subject to the statutory process prescribed under the UAPA. (Agencies)