India Rejects Turkish president’s Kashmir Remarks At UNGA

New Delhi, Sept 29: India on Tuesday, September 29, rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), calling them “unwarranted” while asserting that no external party has any locus standi on the Kashmir issue.

During his biweekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how India looked at Erdogan’s recent UNGA address, in which he said that in South Asia, all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, should be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter.

“India rejects unwarranted references to India and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the president of Turkiye during his UNGA address,” Jaiswal said.

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“This is a matter, as you would understand, about India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and no external party has any locus standi on this issue,” Jaiswal said.

In the past, New Delhi has said that Jammu and Kashmir is, was and will remain an integral part of India. (Agencies)