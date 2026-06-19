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India strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland. Addressing the session, Anupama Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." She accused Pakistan of using propaganda to divert attention from its domestic challenges and its continued support for terrorism. Singh further stated that the only unresolved issue is Pakistan's alleged illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return.