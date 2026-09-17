India rejects Pak, China Boundary Joint Commission

NEW DELHI, Sept 16: India on Wednesday rejected a boundary joint commission created by China and Pakistan, saying the body has no legal basis and that Islamabad cannot finalise arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal occupation.

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The external affairs ministry outlined India's position hours after the so-called "Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission" held its first meeting in Islamabad to discuss enhanced cooperation in border management, joint border surveys and trade.

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India has long accused Pakistan of occupying parts of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir since the 1947-48 war. India has also accused Pakistan of illegally ceding territories such as Aksai Chin and Shaksgam Valley to China. New Delhi has also opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as part of it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission and said: "Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis."

The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India", he said. "Pakistan has no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation," he added. (Agencies)