India records over 5 lakh organ donation pledges: Union Health Ministry

NEW DELHI, June 22: In a significant milestone for the country’s organ donation movement, India has recorded more than five lakh organ donation pledges, reflecting the growing awareness, compassion and collective commitment of citizens towards the life-saving cause of organ and tissue donation.

The achievement underscores the increasing public recognition of organ donation as a profound act of humanity that offers hope and a second chance at life to patients awaiting transplantation, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It also marks a noteworthy advancement in the Government of India’s sustained efforts to promote voluntary organ and tissue donation, and foster a culture of informed participation and social responsibility, it said.

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Dr Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), expressed his gratitude to citizens across the country for their overwhelming support towards the cause of organ donation.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of governmental and non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals, educational institutions, media organisations and other partners who have played a pivotal role in disseminating awareness and mobilising public support.

He also commended the efforts of all state governments and Union Territory Administrations for their continued commitment and cooperation in achieving this milestone.

The Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to bridging the gap between the demand and availability of organs and tissues through sustained awareness generation, enhanced institutional capacities and strengthened transplantation systems, the ministry said.

Efforts continue to focus on ensuring that organ transplantation practices across the country remain ethical, equitable, transparent and patient-centric, it said.

The organ donation movement in the country has received renewed impetus in recent years following the inspiring appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his Mann Ki Baat addresses, it said.

On several occasions, the Prime Minister has highlighted the transformative impact of organ donation and urged citizens to actively support this noble cause, thereby contributing to a broader national movement aimed at saving and enhancing lives.

Facilitating this endeavour, the Aadhaar-based organ donation pledge registration portal, notto.abdm.gov.in has significantly streamlined the registration process by making it more accessible, secure and transparent, the ministry said.

The platform has enabled citizens across the country to conveniently register their pledge, strengthening public participation and reinforcing trust in the organ donation ecosystem.

This landmark achievement represents an important step towards addressing the growing need for organs and tissues for transplantation and reflects the success of collaborative efforts undertaken by the Government. (PTI)