India Rebuts OIC

India's response at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee was measured in tone but unmistakable in substance. Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, delivering the national statement on measures to eliminate international terrorism, rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and on India's actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. His verdict was blunt: the OIC still cannot distinguish between victim and perpetrator. That charge deserves repeating, because the OIC keeps giving it a fresh occasion.

Consider first the bloc's reliance on old UN resolutions regarding Kashmir. Curiously, a grouping so eager to cite UN resolutions ignores what the UN itself has conveyed over the years: those resolutions, drafted in a vastly different era and conditional on steps Pakistan never took, carry no operative significance today. Quoting them is ritual, performed for the benefit of one member's domestic gallery. The OIC's memory is selective in other ways, too. The same UN system whose resolutions it invokes with such reverence repeatedly scrutinised Pakistan for its failure to curb terror financing. The Financial Action Task Force kept Pakistan on its grey list for years precisely because of deficiencies in countering terrorist funding. An organisation genuinely concerned with international norms would hesitate before lending its voice to a state with such a record. The broader context makes the OIC's posture harder still to defend. Pakistan has earned its reputation as a hub of terrorism exported across borders and, indeed, across continents. Numerous individuals designated as terrorists by the UN itself move freely on its soil. Osama bin Laden, the world's most wanted man, was ultimately traced and neutralised only in Pakistan. A state with that history cannot claim the moral standing to be the cause around which an entire organisation rallies. When the OIC echoes Islamabad's line, it does not lend that line credibility; it only compromises its own.

It must also be said plainly that supporting Pakistan along religious lines is neither principled nor justified. Terrorism has no faith, and its victims belong to every faith, including, in substantial numbers, the Muslim communities of the region. Reflexive solidarity on the basis of religion, regardless of the facts, serves neither Muslims nor the cause of peace. It merely shields those who weaponise extremism as state policy.

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India's position on Kashmir has been stated consistently, and it bears restating. J&K is an integral part of India. The only outstanding matter is the PoJK, which Pakistan holds illegally. Deb put the point sharply when he advised the OIC chair to turn its gaze towards Rawalakot, where killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights are plainly visible. Such wilful blindness, as Deb said, speaks only of bigotry and intolerance.

India's actions against terror infrastructure had always been focused and measured, aimed at places from which attacks against India were planned and directed. India retains the right to defend its people against cross-border terrorism, and there will be consequences for those who indulge in it. The present Government has made its stand against terrorism and its sponsors clear, and it has demonstrated, more than once, that it will act when required. India's integrity and sovereignty are not matters for compromise, and no amount of toeing and parroting Pakistan's line on Kashmir will alter that. Nor should the OIC mistake restraint for weakness. India has the capability and the will to counter any narrative designed to obscure the realities of cross-border terror, whether it emerges from Islamabad directly or is laundered through friendly platforms. Each time such statements are made, India will rebut them, calmly, factually and repeatedly, for as long as is necessary.

The United Nations was built to uphold peace, not to provide a stage on which states that nurture terrorism are flattered and defended. If the world is serious about eradicating this menace, it must unite against those who sponsor it, rather than indulge their grievances or amplify their talking points. Terror financing, safe havens and the glorification of militants cannot be tackled by half-measures or diplomatic politeness. Selective fight against terrorism leads nowhere. India's message in New York was clear: the facts are on its side, and it will keep stating them until they are heard.