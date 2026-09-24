India reaffirms commitment to inclusive development, multilateral reform

NEW YORK, Sept 24: India reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and reform of multilateral institutions, and backed the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George made the remarks while delivering India's national statement at a high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly marking the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's National Statement at the High-level segment of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development. He reaffirmed India's commitment to inclusive development, international cooperation and multilateral reform, and supported the early adoption of the Covenant on the Right to Development," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

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The 1986 Declaration on the Right to Development proclaims that the right to development is an inalienable human right by virtue of which every person and all the people are entitled to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development, in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms can be fully realised, according to the United Nations (UN) statement.

"Since its adoption, the Declaration has guided national and international efforts to advance sustainable development, poverty eradication, social inclusion and international cooperation," the United Nations said in a statement.

The organisation said the past four decades had brought progress in living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and expanding access to education and health care, progress remains uneven.

"Many States face structural obstacles that constrain their development prospects, along with a persistent global funding gap," the UN said.

It added that the 40th anniversary provided an opportunity to reaffirm the right to development as a framework for addressing global challenges and promoting "a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable future for all."

(UNI)