India reacts sharply to Chinese readout of Jaishankar-Wang meeting

NEW DELHI, Jul 24 : India on Friday said it hasn't violated China's sovereignty in any manner but Beijing continues to illegally occupy territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as New Delhi reacted sharply to Chinese readouts referring to issues such as sovereignty in official readouts of bilateral meetings.

India's remarks came in response to a Chinese readout of a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Manila on Wednesday.

It mentioned that Jaishankar assured the Chinese side about respecting China's sovereignty, including issues such as Taiwan and Tibet.

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Sources said the external affairs minister did not make such comments as claimed by the Chinese side.

"Let me say that the external affairs minister said that when it comes to sovereignty issues, it is actually India that should be and is raising them," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal answering a question at a media briefing.

"India does not violate China's sovereignty in any manner and has been consistent, but China is in illegal occupation of Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963, where India's right is officially acknowledged even by China," he said.

"Also, there are Chinese projects on territories in Jammu and Kashmir that belong to India and we object to that," Jaiswal said.

China has been implementing projects in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and in the occupied Shaksgam Valley.

India has been severely critical of the so-called CPEC that passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The two ministers met in the Philippine capital Manila on Wednesday on the margins of meetings related to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In his remarks during the talks with Wang, Jaishankar said peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a "pre-requisite" for normal relations between India and China and the ties must be anchored in mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity.

In the talks, Jaishankar also flagged New Delhi's concerns over issues relating to market access, trade imbalance and uncertainties over supply chains.

In the last few months, New Delhi and Beijing unveiled a series of measures to normalise their ties that came under severe strain during the over four-year eastern Ladakh border standoff. (PTI)