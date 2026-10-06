India provides assistance to build hospital and sanitation facility in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Oct 5 : India and Nepal on Monday jointly laid the foundation stone for a hospital building in Nepal's Udayapur district that will be built with financial aid from New Delhi, officials said.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the Municipal Hospital, Triyuga Municipality-5, Udayapur district.

It was jointly laid by Narayan Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Basant Kumar Basnet, Mayor, Triyuga Municipality, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

The building is being built with financial assistance of around Nepali Rs 123 million from India under its High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) initiative.

Basnet appreciated the developmental support being provided by India and expressed confidence that the new facility would help promote better access to healthcare services in the Triyuga Municipality.

Similarly, India has provided grant assistance for the construction of a water and sanitation project in Udayapur district of Koshi.

The Shreepur Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Ward No. 5 of Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur District, built with India's financial assistance, was jointly inaugurated on Monday by Singh and Basnet.

The construction of the Shreepur Water Supply and Sanitation facilities was undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

Basnet pointed out that the new water supply & sanitation facilities would help improve the quality of life of the local community in the region.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation, the press release said. (PTI)