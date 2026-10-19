India progressing towards Viksit Bharat by 2047: Kavinder Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta today stated that India is progressing rapidly under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, with a clear national resolve to build a developed, self-reliant and strong India by 2047.

He said the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised only through the collective participation and contribution of every citizen.

Advertisement

Kavinder Gupta was attending the sacred Samagam of Jagadguru Mahabrahmarshi Shri Kumar Swami, held here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “The presence and guidance of saints and spiritual leaders provide society with an important source of inspiration, reminding people of the values of compassion, service, harmony, discipline and devotion to the nation.”

He said, “India’s rich civilisational heritage has always placed humanity, service and collective welfare at the centre of its spiritual traditions. Our culture and civilisation are not merely a legacy of the past; they are a living responsibility that we must preserve, strengthen and pass on to the coming generations.”

The Governor emphasised that development must go hand in hand with the preservation of India’s cultural identity, traditions, values and civilisational ethos.

He said that while embracing modernity and pursuing progress, the nation must remain firmly rooted in its cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The Governor also expressed concern over attempts by certain elements to create divisions in society and weaken the age-old bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood.

“India has been strengthened by its spirit of unity in diversity. We must not allow anyone to create a wedge between communities or disturb the social harmony that has been nurtured over centuries,” he said, calling upon citizens to reject hatred, misinformation and divisive tendencies.

On the occasion, Jagadguru Mahabrahmarshi Shri Kumar Swami honoured Governor Kavinder Gupta with the ‘Desh Ratna’ Award.

The Governor also expressed his appreciation for the spiritual and social initiatives being undertaken by Jagadguru Mahabrahmarshi Shri Kumar Swami and said, “Such efforts contribute to strengthening moral and spiritual values in society.”