NEW DELHI, Jul 14: The Department of Posts (DoP) has logged a revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore in June quarter for the first time, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Last fiscal year, DoP, which provides its services under India Post brand, logged Rs 15,500 crore revenue as compared to Rs 13,218 crore in FY25 .

"This quarter I'm glad to report to you that total turnover compared to quarter one of FY25-26 has grown by 22.2 per cent. Last year quarter one was Rs 3,280 crore. This year quarter one is Rs 4,008 crore. This is the first time in the history of India Post that quarter one turnover has hit Rs 4,000 crore and above," Scindia told reporters after a review meeting.

Advertisement

The minister said that generally high revenue comes in the last quarter of a financial year but this is the first time that such high growth has come in the first quarter.

India Post has six verticals-- Mail, Parcel, International Relations, Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), Postal Life Insurance (PLI), and Citizen-Centric Services .

"Parcel has grown by 50 per cent over the first quarter of FY25-26. Last year it was at Rs 197 crore. This year we have closed at Rs 296 crore of revenue. Mail (segment) has grown by 42 per cent from Rs 552 crore last year to Rs 783 crore this year," the minister said.

The International Relations & Global Business (IR and GB) segment saw a difficult phase due to the West Asia crisis, and even then it grew 35 per cent from Rs 136 crore to Rs 184 crore, Scindia said.

He said that Citizen-Centric Services like Aadhaar card, KYC, Passport Seva Kendra, grew by a whopping 86 per cent to Rs 203 crore during the quarter from Rs 109 crore in June 2025 quarter.

The Andhra Pradesh circle was the top performer in the Mail vertical by achieving 106 per cent growth over its set target, while Kerala and Rajasthan led the chart in terms of IR and GB segment.

"In Citizen-Centric Services, it is West Bengal and UP. 107 per cent growth in the case of West Bengal and 106 per cent in the case of UP," the minister said.

In POSB segment, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand recorded robust growth.

West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir topped in terms of generating business in Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life insurance. (PTI)