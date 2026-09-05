India poised to become major global hub for sports: Shah

AHMEDABAD, Sept 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Government was moving forward towards establishing India as a premier global centre for sports by strengthening its sporting ecosystem across events like Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

In the near future, India will also emerge as a global leader in the medical science of sports injuries, he said.

Virtually addressing the inaugural event of the World Archery Para Series, being held in Ahmedabad from September 5-9, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that the state-of-the-art training and coaching infrastructure being developed in the country will serve as a major coaching hub for athletes from across the globe.

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"With over 108 para-athletes participating from 19 countries, I want to tell them all that Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and India are poised to become major global hubs for the sporting world, whether for the Olympics, Paralympics, or other competitive sports. Gujarat is also set to become a hub for sports training, facilities, and the manufacturing of sports equipment," Shah said.

"With this comprehensive vision and under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, we are moving forward to establish India as a premier global centre for sports. Our goal is not merely to win the highest number of medals but to strengthen the sporting ecosystem across events like the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Police Games," he said.

The modern training and coaching infrastructure being developed in the country is being designed to meet international standards, with the facilities set to serve as a major coaching hub for athletes from across the globe, he added.

In the near future, India will also emerge as a global leader in the medical science of sports injuries, he said, adding that Gujarat is set to become a major centre in the field of medical science, specifically regarding the treatment of sports injuries.

Shah said he is delighted that Ahmedabad is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games marking the centenary edition of the event.

He also said he is fully confident that Ahmedabad, which has staked its claim to host the 2036 Olympics, will get the opportunity to see it being organised in the city.

"I am certain that the Olympic Games will indeed take place right here -- in this very city, this state, and in India. I would like to extend an invitation to all of you for that event right now," he said, adding that Ahmedabad is set to host approximately 10 international sporting events across various disciplines between 2025 and 2026.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as well as the Archery Association of India President Arjun Munda were present on the occasion. The event is being hosted in a sports centre located under Shah's parliamentary constituency of Gandhinagar. (PTI)