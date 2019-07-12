India, Pak teams to meet on July 14 to discuss Kartarpur Corridor issues

NEW DELHI: Delegates from India and Pakistan will meet at the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to discuss various issues related to the Kartarpur Corridor, including connectivity at the Zero Point and the number of pilgrims to be allowed, Government sources said Friday.

India will also raise its concerns over the security aspect, they added.

New Delhi had earlier conveyed its strong concerns to Pakistan over the presence of a leading Khalistani separatist in a committee appointed by Islamabad on the project.

“The meeting will discuss modalities of the Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues,” one of the sources said. (AGENCIES)