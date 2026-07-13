India on course for big win over England at historic Lord’s Test

LONDON, July 12:

Indian bowlers exploited the conditions effectively after Yastika Bhatia's sublime hundred to put the visitors on course for a thumping win over England in the first ever Women's Test at Lord's here on Sunday.

Bhatia (113 off 158) became the first female Test centurion at the iconic venue before India declared their second innings at the stroke of tea on day three, setting hosts England a massive 457-run target.

Advertisement

The home team batters, who failed to tackle the seam movement generated by pacer Kranti Gaud, put another disappointing performance to be 130 for six at stumps, needing another 327 runs for an improbable win.

Gaud was in the thick of action once again and also got good support from pacer Sayali Satghare from the other end.

Gaud struck off her very first ball of the innings, ending Tammy Beaumont's international career with a beauty that came back sharply off the surface.

With the odd ball keeping low, England batters were up against it.

The writing was on the wall when Satghare got one to seam back in from way outside the off-stump, trapping Maia Bouchier in front.

Like Beaumont, it did not turn out to be a fairytale swansong for England great Heather Knight (13) who was caught at short leg by Richa Ghosh off Gaud to make it 34 for four in the 14th over.

Amy Jones (52 batting off 72) and Mady Villiers (26 off 63) put up a much needed fight for England with a 67-run stand for the sixth wicket, pushing the game into day four.

It took a special catch from Rich Ghosh at silly point to send back Villiers.

At the stroke of tea, India declared their second innings at 341 for seven following Richa Ghosh's unbeaten 50 off 52 balls.

Ghosh's entertaining effort came after Yastika's sublime century that allowed India to extend their dominance in the game.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone took a well deserved five-wicket haul. The home team has its task cut out as it looks to save the game.

In the morning, Bhatia inched towards a memorable hundred as India reached 250/4 at lunch on day three despite the loss of three wickets in the session.

Smriti Mandhana (70 off 130) was caught down the leg-side off Lauren Bell for a soft dismissal early in the session.

Pacer Bell was the standout bowler of the morning, removing not just Mandhana but also Jemimah Rodrgues (3 off 12). The ball to Rodrigues was a peach, seaming back sharply to crash onto the stumps.

Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 34) was scratchy and finally fell to left-arm spinner Ecclestone who trapped the Indian captain in front with a straighter one.

The on-field umpire was not convinced but Ecclestone got the DRS call in her favour.

Bhatia was batting alongside Deepti Sharma at the break.

The hallmark of Bhatia's effort has been the use of feet against the spinners and the sumptuous straight drives off the pacers. Batting on 39 overnight, Bhatia began the day with a classy straight drive off Bell. (PTI)