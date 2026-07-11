India, Oman review strategic partnership, focus on trade, defence, AI

NEW DELHI, Jul 10: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (EAM) held key bilateral talks with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat today, during which the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the strategic partnership between the two countries and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two Ministers, during the interaction, also discussed about trade, investments, connectivity, maritime, technology, defence and cyber and AI domains.

The EAM, who paid an official visit to Oman today, held bilateral talks with the Oman's Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

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Sharing the details about his meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister, Jaishankar in a post on X said, "Delighted to meet Omani FM @badralbusaidi in Muscat today, and hold discussions on various facets of our cooperation. Focused on trade, investments, connectivity, maritime, technology, defence and cyber & AI domains."

"Had a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in the Gulf, and efforts to ensure peace and stability. Our discussions reflected the trust and strength of our Strategic Partnership," the EAM further said in the post on X.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed India's appreciation to the Oman Government for the prompt assistance extended to Indian seafarers during the recent regional developments.

The EAM also interacted with members of the vibrant Indian community in Oman and appreciated their continued contribution towards further strengthening the multifaceted India-Oman relationship.

According to the MEA, EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman from July 5 to July 10.

The visit to the Gulf states will provide EAM Jaishankar an opportunity to ascertain their views on the evolving situation in West Asia in the wake of a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Both Qatar and Oman played a significant role in bringing about the ceasefire.

(UNI)