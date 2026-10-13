India notifies strict customs origin rules ahead of India-New Zealand FTA rollout

New Delhi, Oct 13 : India has notified a comprehensive customs verification framework to prevent misuse of preferential tariffs and tighten scrutiny of origin claims ahead of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) coming into force on October 20.

The Ministry of Finance, through the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), issued Notification No. 82/2026-Customs (N.T.) on October 12, notifying the Customs Tariff (Determination of Origin of Goods under the Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand) Rules, 2026.

The rules, issued under Section 5(1) of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, will take effect on October 20, coinciding with the implementation of the bilateral trade agreement signed on April 27.

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Under the framework, goods must meet prescribed origin requirements to qualify for preferential customs duties. Simple repackaging, relabelling, sorting, polishing or other minimal processing operations will not be sufficient to confer originating status on goods made from non-originating materials.

In a significant compliance requirement, exporters, producers, authorised exporters, status holders and issuing authorities must maintain supporting records for at least five years. Importers will also be required to preserve documents establishing the origin of goods for a minimum of five years from the date of import.

Customs authorities will have the power to initiate verification proceedings at the time of import or after the release of goods. The process may include scrutiny of invoices, production costs, accounting records and other supporting documents, as well as verification visits to manufacturing premises under specified procedures.

The notification provides that requests concerning the authenticity of certificates of origin must be answered within 30 days, while inquiries relating to the accuracy of origin determinations must ordinarily be addressed within 60 days, with provision for an agreed extension.

Where exporters or manufacturers fail to provide adequate information or refuse to cooperate with verification proceedings, preferential tariff benefits may be denied. Failure to provide written consent for a verification visit within the prescribed period may also lead to rejection of the claim.

The rules further provide for temporary suspension of preferential treatment in cases involving persistent or deliberate misrepresentation of the origin of goods, subject to the prescribed procedures.

Proof of origin will generally remain valid for 12 months, while eligible importers may seek post-import preferential tariff treatment and refunds of excess customs duty in accordance with the applicable conditions.

The notification also permits bilateral cumulation, allowing qualifying originating materials from India or New Zealand to be used in production in the other country without losing their originating status.

The new framework will govern origin compliance under the FTA, which is scheduled to provide duty-free access to New Zealand for all Indian exports covered by the agreement from its commencement.

UNI