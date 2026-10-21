India-New Zealand trade pact: INZCCI calls on companies to turn market access into opportunity

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 : The India-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (INZCCI) on Tuesday said it is encouraging businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to gear up for the new opportunities opened up by the bilateral trade agreement now in effect.

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement has created fresh opportunities for businesses to explore trade, investment and commercial partnerships, it said.

Sunny Kaushal, Chief Executive of INZCCI, said the agreement is an important milestone, but businesses will need practical information and the right connections to make the most of it.

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"Today marks an important step forward for New Zealand-India trade. The opportunity is significant, but businesses need to understand how the Agreement applies to their particular products, services and commercial plans," he said.

He added that the role of the chamber is to help build the connections and practical understanding that allow businesses to explore these opportunities with greater confidence.

"We want to help companies move beyond simply knowing that an FTA exists to asking the right questions, finding the right information and developing the relationships needed to pursue trade," Kaushal said.

The chamber also said that exporters should not assume that a product qualifies simply because it is shipped from New Zealand; the relevant origin rule must be met, and the required proof and supporting documentation must be available to claim preferential treatment.

"For SMEs in particular, identifying the correct product classification, understanding product-specific origin requirements and preparing supporting records can be challenging," it added.

INZCCI is developing practical guidance and member support to help businesses understand these requirements, identify relevant official resources, prepare questions for customs and trade specialists, and connect with appropriate sources of expertise. (PTI)