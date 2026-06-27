India Never Asked Anyone To Abandon Their Faith: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jun 27: Asserting that India’s civilisational identity is rooted in inclusivity and respect for all faiths, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the country has never imposed any religion on others nor asked anyone to renounce their faith. Instead, he said, India has always welcomed people of different beliefs with the message: “Come with your faith and live with us.”

Addressing the Interfaith Dialogue at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, the Lieutenant Governor said the gathering reflected India’s timeless traditions of wisdom, dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He said India, since ancient times, has nurtured an environment where diverse philosophies, cultures, religions and schools of thought have flourished together with mutual respect and dignity.

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“This is the land where humanity was taught how to live together with compassion, dignity and mutual respect,” Sinha said, adding that India’s civilisation has always regarded diversity as its greatest strength rather than a source of conflict.

Explaining the concept of Dharma, the Lieutenant Governor said it transcends religion and sect, representing righteousness, duty and values that sustain society. Quoting the Rig Veda, he said the ancient scriptures recognised one Supreme Being who belongs to all humanity.

Referring to the Atharva Veda, he said the ancient text envisioned the Earth as a common home where people following different beliefs, traditions and ways of worship coexist peacefully.

“I call this Bharatiyata,” Sinha said, adding that even Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti described this spirit as the essence of Hindustan.

He said Indian civilisation has always upheld the belief that no human being is superior or inferior and that all people belong to one human family. Truth, he said, is eternal, while diversity is a divine blessing.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of India’s civilisational heritage, the Lieutenant Governor said Kashmiriyat embodies the very ideals of Bharatiyata and is rooted in compassion, coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect.

He said these values have shaped Kashmir’s composite culture since ancient times and continue to define its social fabric.

Referring to the arrival of Islam in the Indian subcontinent, Sinha said India’s response was characterised by dialogue, cultural exchange and intellectual cooperation rather than confrontation. He noted that several Sanskrit works were translated into Arabic, enabling the exchange of knowledge across civilisations.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he said God accepts every devotee irrespective of the form in which He is worshipped, reflecting India’s belief that different paths ultimately lead to the same truth.

Highlighting India’s long tradition of providing refuge, Sinha said people fleeing persecution were welcomed without being asked to abandon their religion.

“When people fleeing persecution came to India, no one told them to give up their religion. India welcomed them with the message: bring your faith with you and live together with us,” he said.

Calling it one of the defining characteristics of Indian civilisation, the Lieutenant Governor said no other country has demonstrated such a long and uninterrupted tradition of religious accommodation.

Sinha also referred to the evolution of Urdu, saying several historians believe the language was initially known as Hindi before acquiring its present identity in the nineteenth century. He highlighted the contribution of Amir Khusro in shaping India’s composite culture and literary heritage.

At a time when the world is witnessing conflicts, intolerance and uncertainty, India’s civilisational wisdom offers hope and guidance, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also recalled the legacy of Nalanda University as one of the world’s greatest centres of learning and referred to Mughal emperor Akbar’s efforts to foster dialogue among different faiths.

He paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev, Yogini Lalleshwari and several saints and spiritual leaders whose teachings strengthened Kashmir’s tradition of communal harmony and human brotherhood.

Sinha said Kashmir reflects India’s shared spiritual heritage, where temples, mosques, shrines, gurdwaras and churches stand together as symbols of mutual respect and coexistence.

Referring to the peaceful observance of Muharram, he said the administration remains fully committed to ensuring that all religious events are conducted with dignity and harmony.

He also announced that a high-level meeting on the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra would be held later in the day to review preparations and ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Quoting a Kashmiri saying that God is one though called by different names, Sinha stressed that humanity’s shared spiritual values must always prevail over divisions.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said words acquire meaning only when translated into action. “Whatever we say, we must demonstrate through our conduct. Otherwise, our words lose their value,” he remarked.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed hope that the message emerging from the Interfaith Dialogue would inspire people across Jammu and Kashmir to move forward with mutual trust, respect and a shared commitment to peace, harmony and inclusive development. (KNO)