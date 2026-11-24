NEW DELHI, Nov 23: India and Nepal should deepen economic integration by focusing on co-building and co-producing across manufacturing, infrastructure, clean energy and emerging technologies, leveraging their respective strengths to expand trade and investment partnerships, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

The remarks come amid the visit of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India. Shah undertook a two-day state visit to India from November 22. He was accompanied by a high-level official delegation. This was Shah's first visit to India after assuming office.

Addressing the India-Nepal Business Roundtable organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics & Information Technology Prasada said India's market size, technological capabilities and manufacturing strengths, alongside Nepal's natural resources, young workforce and expanding investment opportunities, could drive the next phase of bilateral economic growth.

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"For India and Nepal, the length of our boundaries; the depth of our culture; and especially the strength of our youth will be the propelling factors driving the next phase of India-Nepal growth story," the minister said.

Highlighting trade and technology as twin engines of India's growth, Prasada emphasised the need to deepen bilateral cooperation in manufacturing, infrastructure, digital connectivity, clean energy and emerging technologies.

He highlighted opportunities for Indian industry to participate in Nepal's road and railway infrastructure, tourism development, public-private partnerships and technology ecosystem.

Referring to Nepal's hydropower potential, he said growing global demand for clean electricity, particularly from data centres and technology-intensive industries, could create new investment opportunities.

He also encouraged greater cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, startups and digital public infrastructure.

Emphasising that government policies and agreements must ultimately translate into business activity, Prasada called upon industries in both countries to take the lead in developing commercially viable partnerships.

Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, who was also present at the roundtable, said the country was seeking to accelerate its economic transformation through policy stability, transparent governance and an environment conducive to business investment.

"Nepal is a country in a hurry, determined to make up for lost opportunities and accelerate its economic transformation. Policy stability and integrity in governance will be the foundations of our approach, as we seek to create an environment where businesses can invest with confidence and contribute to shared prosperity," he said.

Wagle outlined Nepal's ambition to achieve at least 7 per cent real economic growth and develop into a USD 100 billion economy over the next five to seven years.

He said Nepal's new government was pursuing an ambitious reform agenda focused on policy stability, transparent governance, investment facilitation and greater private-sector participation.

Referring to India's economic transformation, Wagle highlighted the potential for Nepal to draw upon India's experience in digital public infrastructure, governance reforms and technology-led development. (PTI)