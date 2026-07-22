'India needs you, not in suffering, but in service': Opposition MPs urge Wangchuk to end fast

NEW DELHI, Jul 22: Assuring Sonam Wangchuk that his message had resonated across the country and would now be raised in Parliament, a delegation of opposition MPs urged the activist to end his indefinite hunger strike that entered its 25th day on Wednesday over alleged examination irregularities.

The delegation, which included Congress MP Vivek Tankha, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, met Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali J Angmo at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

They appealed to the activist to withdraw his indefinite fast, saying the struggle for a fair and transparent examination system had become a national cause.

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Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the last 25 days in support of students demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

"The nation, especially its youth, needs your wisdom and guidance far more than your sacrifice... Just as the Union Territory of Ladakh needs Sonam Wangchuk, India needs you too... not in suffering, but in service, serving those causes that will benefit generations to come. The country needs you," the MPs said in a letter handed over to the activist.

After the meeting, Ghose said the delegation had appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast while extending complete support to the students' movement.

"...while wholeheartedly supporting the cause of the students, we fervently urged Sonam Wangchuk ji to give up his fast in the interests of the nation and the students," Ghose said in a post on X.

In their letter, the MPs said Wangchuk's "selfless commitment to the cause of India's youth" and his advocacy of "a fair, transparent and accountable examination system" had inspired millions across the country.

"We, as Members of Parliament, request you to kindly withdraw your fast, while we take forward in Parliament the national mission and debate on educational reforms and the future of India's youth, so passionately espoused by you," they said.

The parliamentarians also assured Wangchuk that they would seek protection for the protesters and urge the government not to initiate any coercive action against those associated with the movement.

"We will also demand from the government... that no coercive action, whether by way of registration of any FIR or through any other administrative measure, be initiated or pursued against the protesters in connection with the peaceful democratic movement," the letter read.

The letter was signed by Congress MP Vivek Tankha, CPI(M) MPs John Brittas, A A Rahim and V Sivadasan, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, National Conference MP Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, Independent MP Kapil Sibal and CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar, among others.

Earlier, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if Members of Parliament assured him that issues relating to accountability in the education sector would be taken up during the Monsoon Session.

However, after the police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party's "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20, the activist announced that he would continue the fast until such an assurance was received.

The climate activist joined the CJP-led agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He was shifted to Medanta Hospital following a Delhi High Court order after initially being admitted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. (Agencies)