India needs to scale sustainability-aligned investments to meet climate goals: CII

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: India needs to rapidly scale sustainability-aligned investments to meet the country's climate and development goals, according to a CII report.

Key bottlenecks currently impede sustainable development in India, the CII India Sustainability Taskforce 2026 said.

The report said there are fragmented definitions of what counts as "sustainable" or "transition" activities, creating confusion for investors.

Advertisement

It noted that the quality of reported data requires further strengthening as current disclosures are evolving and dynamic.

The task force has recommended building a credible carbon market and, where the government establishes a specifically designated GFI-linked public-revenue mechanism, creating a transparent financing pathway through the GFI (Green Finance Institution) for eligible climate and transition investment.

It has also recommended broadening proportionate, decision-useful sustainability reporting and enterprise transition planning, beginning with larger, high-emitting and trade-exposed entities and expanding as reporting capacity matures.

The industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has constituted a high-level India Sustainability Taskforce to assist Indian enterprises on their sustainable development journey.

The taskforce comprises senior representatives drawing from business, policy-making, and academic backgrounds. (PTI)