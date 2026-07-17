India needs a Long-Term Sports Development Model

Dr Vikesh Kumar

vikesh7772@gmail.com

As India prepares for the 2036 Olympic Games and aspires to become a global sporting powerhouse, the national conversation on sports must move beyond medal counts. The real question is not merely how to win more Olympic medals, but how to systematically produce world-class athletes through a scientifically designed sports ecosystem. India's sports ecosystem is unique. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recognizes a large number of National Sports Federations representing Olympic as well as several non-Olympic disciplines. This inclusive approach has encouraged wider participation and provided opportunities through sports quota recruitment, scholarships, and government support.

Advertisement

However, the experience of the world's leading sporting nations tells a different story. Countries such as China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, South Korea and the United States do not distribute elite public funding equally among all sports. Their investments are strategically focused on Olympic and Paralympic disciplines that contribute to international success, while non-Olympic sports are supported primarily for participation, recreation, or through private and community funding. India should continue supporting all recognized sports, but elite investment must follow national priorities. Olympic and Paralympic sports deserve greater investment because they represent the highest level of international competition and contribute directly to India's global sporting reputation. At the same time, non-Olympic sports should continue receiving support for grassroots participation, coaching, governance, and community development. Yet funding alone will never make India an Olympic superpower.

The greatest weakness in India's sports system lies at the grassroots. Every Olympic champion begins as a child learning to fundamental skills i.e. run, jump, throw, balance, catch and coordinate movements. Without these foundations, excellence at the elite level becomes largely a matter of chance rather than planning. This is where Physical Education teachers become the most important stakeholders in India's sporting future. Schools should not merely conduct annual sports days and send students for participation in interschool competition. They should become the foundation of India's Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) system. The primary responsibility of Physical Education teachers should be to develop physical literacy, healthy lifestyle habits, movement competence and basic sports skills in every child. Their role is not simply to train champions but to ensure that every student develops physically, mentally and socially through structured physical education. The pathway to producing future Olympians must begin much earlier than it currently does. Just as a student cannot be expected to recite Shakespeare before learning the alphabet, an athlete cannot be expected to compete at the Olympic level without first mastering the fundamentals of movement.

A scientifically designed pathway may include:

* 3-5 years: Development of fundamental movement skills such as running, jumping, throwing, catching, balancing and coordination.

* 6-7 years: Development of motor abilities including agility, speed, balance, flexibility, strength and endurance.

* 8-9 years: Scientific talent detection and talent identification based on physical fitness, movement efficiency, anthropometric characteristics, genetic potential, psychological traits and the child's interest.

* 10-12 years: Introduction to sport-specific fundamental skills across multiple sports before specialization.

* Adolescence onwards: Structured coaching, scientific periodisation, sports science support and long-term athlete preparation under qualified coaches.

This developmental pathway must be supported by a nationally standardized Physical Education curriculum that clearly defines age-wise learning outcomes, physical fitness standards and motor skill competencies. Physical Education teachers should receive regular professional training in physical literacy, motor development, talent identification and modern teaching methodologies. Equally important is the creation of a National Physical Fitness and Talent Database. Every school should maintain annual physical fitness records of all students using standardized assessment protocols. Subject to appropriate privacy safeguards and parental consent, this information could be shared with district and state sports authorities to help identify promising athletes at an early age. Such a system would enable coaches to discover talent scientifically rather than relying solely on occasional competitions or personal observation. Sports administration also requires structural reform. India needs an integrated national framework that connects schools, colleges, sports academies, federations and high-performance centres into a single athlete development pathway.

A dedicated National Council for Physical Education and Sports Development, led by qualified sports administrators and supported by experts in physical education, coaching, sports science, medicine, biomechanics, psychology and performance analysis, could monitor standards, evaluate programmes and ensure continuity from grassroots participation to elite performance. International sporting success is never accidental. It is the outcome of long-term planning, scientific training, competent governance and sustained investment in human development.

If India truly wishes to become an Olympic nation, it must stop searching only for medals and start building athletes from childhood. Olympic champions are not created in a few years of elite coaching; they are shaped over a decade or more through quality physical education, systematic talent identification, scientific coaching and professional sports administration. The future of Indian sport will not be decided only in stadiums or elite training centres. It will be decided in school playgrounds, in Physical Education classrooms, and through a national commitment to building a structured, evidence-based Long-Term Athlete Development system. That is where India's next generation of champions will truly begin.

(The author is Director of Physical Education and Sports Government College of Engineering and Technology, Jammu)