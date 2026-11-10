India, Myanmar conclude inaugural tri-services HADR exercise 'Rahat Mitra' in Chennai

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: India and Myanmar have concluded their first bilateral Tri-Services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, 'Rahat Mitra', in Chennai, with a focus on strengthening joint disaster response capabilities, operational coordination and interoperability among their armed forces.

The two-day exercise, conducted on November 5 and 6, brought together personnel from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, along with a delegation from the Myanmar Defence Forces, to exchange operational experiences and best practices in managing humanitarian emergencies and disaster relief operations.

The exercise began with joint planning sessions and familiarisation with each other's HADR capabilities. A Table-Top Exercise (TTX), based on a severe cyclone scenario, enabled the participating forces to deliberate on coordinated response mechanisms, disaster management protocols and joint operational planning.

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The Myanmar delegation also witnessed demonstrations of the Indian Army's obstacle clearance and bridge-laying capabilities and visited INS Sukanya to understand the Navy's shipborne disaster relief capabilities.

During the second day, the Indian Defence Forces showcased their multi-domain HADR capabilities, highlighting coordinated operations across land, maritime and air domains.

INS Adyar and the Communication Network Centre in Chennai demonstrated shore-based disaster response arrangements and communication infrastructure supporting command and control during emergencies. The Military Hospital, Chennai, showcased field medical triage procedures and arrangements for managing disaster relief camps.

The Indian Navy's Flood Relief Teams demonstrated specialised equipment and techniques for flood relief operations. Maritime search and rescue capabilities were also showcased through coordinated manoeuvres involving a Chetak helicopter and INS Bitra.

The Indian Air Force demonstrated its casualty evacuation capabilities, with Commodore Aung Niang Win and two other Myanmar officers participating in airborne operations onboard an IAF Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

The exercise provided a platform for the two countries' defence forces to familiarise themselves with each other's operational procedures, exchange expertise and improve coordination in responding to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies. (UNI)