Srinagar, Nov 23: As India's power score improved in the Asia Power Index, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted on Monday that the country has changed, risen and moved far ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His remarks came after the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026 said India has consolidated its position as the third-most powerful country and a "major powerhouse" in Asia.

"Not just Lowy, several global rating agencies have ranked India quite high in the economy, military, and financial sectors," Rijiju told reporters here.

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He said that 12 years ago, the country used to have much lower rankings, but now, India has risen and moved far ahead.

"Today, we remain in the top three or four, right at the top. We are definitely in the top 10 and top five. India has changed now; our leadership is strong," he added.

Rijiju said the opposition will say various things because, obviously, the opposition cannot praise the government.

"But if the opposition doesn't praise us, it doesn't mean they are right. They have their right to speak, but the country has changed. India has moved far ahead," he said.

India consolidated its major power status this year, growing more influential in Asia. Greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asia strengthened its defence networks, while stable trade and investment ties made it one of the few countries whose economic relationships did not weaken, according to the Index.

"Its diplomatic influence held up as experts rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi the second-most effective regional leader after Xi Jinping, though India's low profile during the Gulf conflict weighed on views of his global leadership," the Asia Power Index 2026 said. (Agencies)