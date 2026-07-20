India, Moldova agree to promote trade,  strengthen supply chains:  Murmu

CHISINAU (Moldova), July 20: India and Moldova on Monday agreed to promote greater trade and investment, strengthen resilient supply chains and improve connectivity, with President Droupadi Murmu saying economic cooperation remains a key pillar of the bilateral partnership.

Murmu, who is the first Indian President to visit Moldova, held productive and forward-looking discussions with her Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu here, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

"Economic cooperation remains an important pillar of our partnership. We agreed to promote greater trade and investment, strengthen resilient supply chains, improve connectivity and encourage closer engagement between our business communities," she said.

The India-Moldova Business Forum, being held on the margins of this visit, will go a long way in energising our trade and investment ties, the President said.

"We agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas of mutual interest including agriculture, logistics and infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, Digital Public Infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and innovation," Murmu said in a press statement.

Referring to her visit, she said it marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations and reflects the growing friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

"India and Moldova have enjoyed warm and friendly relations for more than three decades. Although geographically distant, our partnership has steadily grown, guided by our shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation," the President said.

Around 2,000 Indian nationals, including approximately 1,800 medical students, reside in Moldova, making India one of the largest foreign student communities in this Eastern European nation.

The visit to Moldova is part of Murmu's three-nation tour of European countries aimed at boosting ties in trade, technology, tourism and other sectors.

Murmu said that both countries reviewed the progress achieved in recent years and agreed to further deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors that are important for the growth, prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

"We discussed ways to expand educational exchanges and institutional partnerships. India is pleased to double the number of ITEC training slots for Moldovan professionals, including specialised courses in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies," she said.

Murmu said she exchanged views on regional and global developments with her Moldovan counterpart and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, dialogue and respect for international law.

"We agreed to continue working together to address common global challenges and contribute to a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. India has consistently supported early resolution of all conflicts, disputes and tensions through dialogue and diplomacy. We have always stood by the side of peace," she added.

On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport earlier in the day, she was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi.

Later, Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour by President Sandu at the Presidential Palace.

After concluding her day-long trip here, Murmu will visit North Macedonia from July 21 to 22. This will also be the first ever visit by an Indian President to this landlocked country in Southeast Europe.

In the final stretch of her three-nation tour, she will visit Romania from July 23 to 25 at the invitation of her Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan. This would be the first visit by an Indian President, after a gap of over three decades, to the Southeastern European country.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma and Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel are part of the official delegation accompanying the President. (PTI)