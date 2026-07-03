New Delhi, July 3: The 2026 Asian Senior Fencing Championships at the Bharat Mandapam concluded with historically significant milestones for the 24-member Indian contingent.

The absolute highlight for the home nation was the Men's Foil Team securing direct qualification for the upcoming Asian Games, proving that India is rapidly transforming into a formidable force on the international strip, read an official communiqu issued by the Fencing Association of India (FAI).

Hosting the premier continental championship for the first time, Indian fencers went toe-to-toe with global powerhouses from Japan and South Korea, delivering high-resilience displays in both individual and team categories, it read.

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A release further read that the Men's Foil Team (8th in Asia) emerged as the history-makers of the tournament.

The quartet of Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Tejas Manoj Patil, and Aditya executed an incredible string of tactical relay bouts to finish in the elite top 8, officially securing India's direct qualification berth for the Asian Games.

On the individual front, Kanupriya Chawla delivered India's best individual result of the entire championship in the Women's Foil category, it read.

Defying initial pool projections, she advanced deep into the knockout brackets to finish a brilliant 20th in Asia, while teammates Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (43rd), Naorem Mina Devi (45th), and Sonia Devi Waikhom (46th) gained massive top-tier experience.

In the Men's Foil individual events, Sachin led the side with a highly commendable 25th-place finish. His teammates, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya, and Tejas Manoj Patil, fought through fiercely competitive pools before bowing out early against deep East Asian rosters.

Meanwhile, the Women's Foil Team carried excellent momentum from Chawla's individual run into the relay grids, narrowly finishing just outside the top 8.

Despite the demanding 45-point stamina curve against Olympic-level rosters, their resilience secured valuable ranking points for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, read a release.

Reflecting on the monumental home campaign and looking ahead to the critical multi-sport calendar, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India (FAI) and Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), stated: "Hosting the Senior Asian Fencing Championships for the first time is a watershed moment that will permanently redefine the trajectory of Indian sports."

"Our fencers have given a very good performance on home soil, proving they can match strides with the world's absolute elite. This tournament provides unprecedented exposure to world-class pressure under the eyes of home fans," he said.

He stated that the experience gained here, alongside the Men's Foil team securing direct qualification, lays down a definitive foundational path for our athletes, adding, "it gives them the vital competitive edge, confidence, and tactical depth needed to aggressively contend for the podium at the upcoming Asian Games."

Competing against the absolute best from every continent, India's elite fencers are primed to carry this historic momentum forward, testing their mettle on the global circuit as they continue building toward a historic roadmap for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. (Agencies)