India makes gains in child immunisation, number of 'zero-dose' children reduces: WHO-UNICEF data

NEW DELHI, Jul 15: India has reduced the number of "zero-dose" children, those who do not receive a single vaccine during their first year of life, from an estimated 9.09 lakh in 2024 to 6.79 lakh in 2025, according to the latest WHO-UNICEF estimates released on Wednesday.

The annual WHO-UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC) also shows that for the first time since the estimates were first published in 2001, India is no longer among the top 10 countries with the highest number of unvaccinated children against measles.

According to the data, 95 per cent of children in India are now fully immunised with the three-dose diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) vaccine as well as the second dose of the measles-containing vaccine (MCV2).

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The WHO and the UNICEF attributed the gains to targeted vaccination campaigns aimed at reaching zero-dose children in urban slums, migrant populations, hard-to-reach areas and communities affected by vaccine hesitancy.

Globally, an estimated 13.5 million children, including around 6.79 lakh in India, remained "zero-dose" in 2025, meaning they did not receive a single vaccine during their first year of life.

Worldwide, 90 per cent of infants, or nearly 116 million, received at least one dose of the DTP vaccine in 2025, while 85 per cent, or around 110 million, completed the full three-dose schedule. Although both indicators improved by one percentage point compared to the previous year, global vaccination coverage remains below pre-pandemic levels and has largely stagnated over the past decade, the report said.

It also noted that while the number of zero-dose children globally fell by nearly 7.50 lakh compared to 2024, progress continues to be undermined by a high number of children who begin vaccination but fail to complete the recommended schedule.

Globally, an estimated 7.3 million infants received their first DTP dose but dropped out before receiving their first measles vaccine, contributing to measles coverage remaining well below the 95 per cent threshold needed to prevent outbreaks.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said every child, irrespective of where they are born, deserves the protection that vaccines provide and called for sustained investments in immunisation programmes.

Governments and health workers have helped global vaccination rates bounce back after dropping significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

"But millions of vulnerable children are still being left unprotected due to conflict, displacement, and poverty. We must reach every child, and we must rebuild trust where it is fraying. No child should suffer from a disease that a simple vaccine can prevent," she said.

"Every child, whether born into wealth or poverty, peace or conflict, deserves the life-giving protection that vaccines provide. Immunisation is one of the most cost-effective, most equitable and most reliable interventions for protecting children's health and well-being," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The historic levels of immunisation that we are seeing across lower-income countries show what can be achieved when all stakeholders work together towards a shared objective, said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

"As Gavi heads into a new five-year period, our great challenge now will be to maintain this momentum in the face of funding constraints, geopolitical uncertainty and increasing outbreaks, while working harder to reach those children that still do not have access to immunisation," she said. (PTI)