India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

KREFELD (GERMANY): Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian men’s hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break.

Vivek (27th, 28th minutes), Nilakanta Sharma (13th), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (41st), Akashdeep Singh (42nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (47th) were the goal scorers for India.

Hungry to perform, India played with an intent to win.

They went on an attacking mode right from the start, putting pressure on the German line-up. After creating potential opportunities in the striking circle, India earned a penalty corner in the 13th minute of the first quarter, which saw midfielder Nilakanta breaking the deadlock for the visitors.

However, in the next minute, forward Constantin Staib scored an equaliser for Germany.

The second quarter started with the hosts putting pressure on India and earned themselves two back-to-back penalty corners in the initial minutes.

The Indian side made brilliant saves and created quick counter-attacks which led to midfielder Vivek scoring two back-to-back goals in the 27th and 28th minutes. (AGENCIES)