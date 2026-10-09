India issues advisory, Airlines cancel Riyadh flights

DUBAI, Oct 8:

India on Thursday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant amid an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom, asking them to stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

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The advisory by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh came amid a recent escalation in hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi group.

In the last few weeks, Houthis have been targeting Saudi border regions, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure using armed drones and missiles.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the mission said.

It also strongly advised Indian nationals against circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, along with the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, continues to function normally, the advisory said.

The 24x7 helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra remains available at toll-free number 8002471234, it said.

The Indian community has also been advised to follow the official social media handles of the embassy for updates.

The security situation in Saudi Arabia has deteriorated in recent weeks.

The country's airports have also come under attack in the latest escalation.

According to Saudi authorities, over the last two days, two people were killed and 28 injured in an attack at Abha International Airport, while one person was killed and eight others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attacks have been attributed to Houthi militants.

Meanwhile, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air have cancelled flights to Riyadh till October 10 amid disruptions due to attacks at the airport.

IndiGo has cancelled its Riyadh flights till October 9.

Saudi Arabia's two airports in Riyadh and Abha came under attack, reportedly by Houthi militants.

Air India Express and Air India flights en route to Riyadh returned on Thursday, sources said.

"In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," Air India Express said in a statement on Thursday.

Air India Express operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from four Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Air India has also cancelled its services to and from Riyadh till October 10. The airline operates 7 weekly flights to Riyadh from Delhi and Mumbai.

"The affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. We are closely monitoring the situation," the airline said in a statement.

On Thursday, Air India said the AI2243 flight from Delhi to Riyadh returned to the national capital and the flight was subsequently cancelled.

Full refunds have been offered to passengers.

In a post on X, Akasa Air said that in view of the evolving security situation in Riyadh, it has extended the cancellation of its Riyadh flights till October 10.

"We continue to closely monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis," it said.

Earlier in the day, the airline cancelled QP 523 Kochi - Riyadh and QP 524 Riyadh - Kochi flights on Thursday.

In a statement, IndiGo said it has cancelled its Riyadh flights till October 9 and is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

In recent days, there has been an escalation in the hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia. There have been attacks with armed drones and missiles. (PTI)