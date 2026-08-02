India is back to Parliament

Brij Bhardwaj

newsagency12@gmail.com

The recent student and youth agitation in India has taken a different course from similar movements witnessed in neighbouring South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. In India, the protesting student leaders engaged in discussions with Union Ministers and reached an agreement to call off the agitation after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation. The Government also assured the protesters that no punitive action would be taken against the agitating students and youth leaders.

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Following these developments, Parliament initiated legislative measures to provide more stringent punishment for those responsible for examination paper leaks and to ensure speedy trials through fast-track courts. The students' protest attracted widespread attention not only in India but also abroad. However, unlike similar movements in some neighbouring countries, the episode concluded through dialogue and negotiations, demonstrating the strength of India's democratic institutions in resolving conflicts through constitutional means.

The courts have also taken cognisance of the developments and are examining allegations of excesses committed by the police and paramilitary forces while dealing with the protesters. One of the issues under scrutiny is the use of pellet guns during the protests. It is widely accepted that such weapons should be used only as a measure of last resort when the situation is beyond control. Critics argue that since the protesters were largely peaceful and unarmed, the use of pellet guns was unwarranted. Others contend that the security forces were justified in using force after some protesters advanced towards Parliament.

The issue is also likely to be investigated by both the police and the judiciary. In one widely reported incident in Bihar, a police constable who used an AK-47 rifle during the protests has been suspended pending inquiry. The student movement has highlighted longstanding shortcomings in India's education system, particularly the challenge of unemployment among educated urban youth. These issues are likely to have a bearing on the forthcoming Assembly elections, especially in politically significant states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The opposition parties must recognise that the present agitation has generated considerable public support among the youth and has already achieved one significant political outcome-the resignation of the Union Education Minister. However, expecting it to bring about major policy changes or trigger further resignations may be unrealistic. Political resignations under public pressure are neither unique nor unprecedented in India's democratic history.

For instance, Defence Minister V.K. Krishna Menon resigned following the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Indira Gandhi accepted the resignation of Chimanbhai Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, following widespread political unrest in the state. Similarly, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee asked George Fernandes to step down as Defence Minister during the Tehelka controversy, although he was later reinstated. In that context, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan may be viewed as a political setback for the ruling party, but it is by no means unprecedented.

Much will depend on how the political situation unfolds and the extent to which the opposition is able to capitalise on the current public sentiment. Regional parties have steadily lost some of their earlier influence, creating an opportunity for the Congress to strengthen its political position. At the same time, the BJP's ability to manage the fallout from the agitation and regain the political initiative will be closely watched.

The present developments may also affect the Government's legislative agenda. Measures such as the proposed expansion of Parliament or other contentious legislative initiatives could face delays as the Government focuses on political damage control. The BJP has worked towards securing the numbers required to achieve a two-thirds majority for constitutional amendments. The coming months will reveal whether the present agitation remains an isolated episode or marks the beginning of a broader political shift. Equally important will be whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is able to retain the political momentum that has characterised his leadership over the past decade.