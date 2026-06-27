India initiates anti-dumping probe against hot rolled steel items from China, Japan, Russia

NEW DELHI, June 26: India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against cheap imports of certain hot rolled steel goods from China, Japan and Russia, a Commerce Ministry notification said.

The probe followed an application for the same by JSW Steel Ltd, JSW Vijaynagar Metallics Ltd and Jindal Steel Odisha Ltd.

The applicants had alleged that 'hot rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel' exported from China, Japan and Russia are being imported at dumped prices, which is causing material injury to the domestic industry.

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The product is used in automotive, oil and gas line pipes/exploration, cold rolled steel products, pipe manufacturing, general engineering and fabrication, construction, capital goods, process equipment for cement, fertiliser, refineries, and earth-moving.

For the probe, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) will consider import data from 2022 to 2025.

The DGTR said its initial findings showed that the product was being exported at prices significantly lower than its normal value. The gap between the two, known as the dumping margin, was found to be above the minimum threshold and significant for exports from these countries.

So, there is sufficient prima facie evidence that the product is being dumped in the Indian market by the exporters from these countries, it said.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated application filed by the applicants, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the applicants substantiating dumping of the product...the Authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," it said.

In a separate notification, the DGTR said it is also investigating the alleged dumping of 'Dialysers' from China and Malaysia.

It is a disposable medical device, which acts as an artificial kidney and performs the critical function of removing waste substances such as urea, excess fluid and toxins from a patient's blood.

It is a life-saving medical consumable and forms an indispensable part of the haemodialysis system.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the duties on imports of these products.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and these countries are members of the WTO.

The directorate has recently initiated similar probes against a number of other products from China and certain other countries.

US-China trade tensions and China's significant industrial overcapacity pose a major risk of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in India. (PTI)