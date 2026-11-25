Ranbir Singh Pathania

rspathaniamla@gmail.com

Narendra Modi's address to FICCI was more than an appeal to corporate India; it was a clarion call for a shared national responsibility. It placed a fundamental question before India's business leadership: how can industry contribute more decisively to India's march towards Viksit Bharat by 2047?

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India's transformation cannot be measured merely by GDP growth, corporate profits or infrastructure creation. It must translate into quality employment, rising real wages, technological innovation, globally competitive products and greater economic opportunity for every section of society.

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas

The Modi government's governance philosophy rests on the four pillars of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. The fourth pillar, Sabka Prayas, captures the essence of India's development journey. Nation-building is a collective enterprise, requiring government, industry, workers, farmers and entrepreneurs to move in tandem.

The economic foundations are strengthening. India's real GDP grew by 7.7 per cent in FY 2025-26, while central government capital expenditure has expanded nearly 4.2 times since FY 2017-18. Expressways, freight corridors, ports, airports, power infrastructure and digital public platforms have carved out unprecedented opportunities for private investment and enterprise.

The responsibility now is to convert this enabling ecosystem into productive capacity, innovation, employment and globally competitive manufacturing.

Growth must translate into dignity and equitable prosperity of all

Formal employment is expanding, but the larger challenge is the quality of employment. Young graduates need meaningful careers, workers deserve rising real incomes, and women entering the workforce require financial independence, workplace dignity and social security.

Corporate success must therefore be accompanied by investment in human capital, skill development, fair remuneration and ethical employment practices. Productivity gains should create prosperity not merely for shareholders, but also for the workforce that helps generate them.

A prosperous enterprise and a financially secure employee are not competing objectives. They are mutually reinforcing foundations of a stronger economy. Let us brace up for it.

Viksit Bharat must include every enterprise

India's MSME sector contributes approximately 31.1 per cent of GDP, 35.4 per cent of manufacturing output and 48.58 per cent of exports. These figures represent millions of entrepreneurs, artisans, small manufacturers and local enterprises sustaining India's economic fabric.

The vision of Viksit Bharat cannot remain confined to metropolitan centres or large corporate establishments. Women-led enterprises, start-ups, rural entrepreneurs, farmers, cooperatives and regional manufacturing clusters must become integral participants in national and global value chains.

Large corporations have an important role as catalysts-by transferring technology, nurturing domestic vendors, expanding beyond established industrial centres and integrating MSMEs into global supply chains.

The Indian consumer deserves global standards

A market of 1.4 billion people deserves products that meet the highest international standards. Indian consumers must never be treated as a captive market for inferior products or inadequate after-sales service.

Quality, innovation, reliability and competitive pricing must become the defining characteristics of Indian manufacturing. Protection, where necessary, must facilitate competitiveness rather than institutionalise inefficiency.

The ambition must be to reduce avoidable import dependence, strengthen domestic capabilities and make Indian products trusted choices across the world.

Transition From Make in India to Make for the World

India's exports have crossed USD 863 billion in FY 2025-26, reflecting the growing strength of its manufacturing and services sectors. Expanding international trade opportunities offer Indian enterprises an unprecedented platform.

The next leap requires greater investment in research and development, indigenous technology, product design, intellectual property and globally recognised brands. Electronics must progress from assembly to design-led manufacturing; pharmaceuticals must deepen domestic technological capabilities; and agro-processing must connect Indian farmers with international markets.

India First must translate into strategic investments that strengthen domestic capabilities while making Indian businesses more competitive globally.

A national mission for 2047

The Government must continue to provide policy stability, world-class infrastructure, predictable regulations and an enabling business environment. Industry must reciprocate through investment, innovation, productivity, quality employment and responsible corporate citizenship.

The Government can build highways; enterprises must generate the economic traffic that runs on them. It can create infrastructure and facilitate trade; industry must convert these opportunities into wealth, employment and technological leadership.

Ultimately, Viksit Bharat is not an administrative target or a government-sponsored programme. It is a social and economic movement demanding the participation and commitment of every stakeholder.

India Inc must recognise that its destiny is inseparably linked with the destiny of the nation. The road to 2047 will be shaped not merely by what the government delivers, but by what every institution, enterprise and citizen contributes. Viksit Bharat is a national resolve. India Inc must be its leading force.

(The columnist is a member of J & K Legislative Assembly)