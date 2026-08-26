India Impose Follow-On As Sri Lanka Bowled Out For 290; Dinusha Gets Second Test Ton
Colombo, Aug 26: Rising Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha struck a second successive century to anchor his team's innings but could not prevent the follow on that India imposed on the hosts after bowling them out for 290 to grab...
Colombo, Aug 26: Rising Sri Lankan all-rounder Sonal Dinusha struck a second successive century to anchor his team's innings but could not prevent the follow on that India imposed on the hosts after bowling them out for 290 to grab a 213-run first-innings lead in the second Test here on Wednesday.
India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 165 runs.
Resuming the penultimate day at 265/8, Sri Lanka were steered by Dinusha, who added quick runs before the hosts were bundled out in 89.4 overs.
India had declared their first innings for 503/9.
The Lankan No.7, who was overnight on 85, attacked debutant off-spinner Saransh Jain with a six and a four in the spinner's first over of the day to race into the nineties.
Dinusha then completed his second Test century in the next over with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna.
The 25-year-old left-hander scored 100 and 84 in the opening Test at Galle.
For India, Saransh (1/45) provided the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Lahiru Kumara for his maiden Test wicket, before taking the prized scalp of Dinusha who got out for 103 (162b; 8x4, 3x6).
Prasidh Krishna (3/52) and Manav Suthar (3/85) picked up three wickets each.
Brief Scores:
India: 503/9 declared.
Sri Lanka: 290 all out in 89.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 103, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 80; Prasidh Krishna 3/52, Manav Suthar (3/85). (Agencies)