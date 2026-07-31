India Has Potential To Become Global Powerhouse In Grassroots Innovation: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 31: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that India has the potential to become a global powerhouse in grassroots innovation by leveraging its vast scale and spirit of innovation.

Meeting a group of grassroots innovators of Atal Innovations Mission, who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, she said that societal changes do not come about through ideas alone and advancing these ideas requires an environment that guides talent and provides appropriate platforms and resources.

Murmu emphasised that grassroots innovations are well-suited to society's needs, as they combine local experience, scientific thinking, and individual creativity with a sense of social responsibility.

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The President said that India has the potential to become a global powerhouse in grassroots innovation by leveraging its vast scale and spirit of innovation.

She said that the dream of Viksit Bharat will be realised when every citizen works with an innovation mindset to find solutions to problems.

Murmu was happy to note that various institutions and citizens are working together with a shared objective, and a culture of innovation is gaining strength.

She expressed confidence that the benefits of such efforts will reach a wide cross-section of society.

The President said that many innovators persisted in their efforts despite limited resources, uncertainties, and recurring challenges.

Murmu appreciated them for their conviction in innovation to bring about positive change in the lives of individuals, families, or communities.

She advised them to continuously refine their innovations, foster collaborations with research institutions, the industry, and other innovators, and strive to scale up their innovations to a wider level.

The President also visited the exhibition set up by these innovators, witnessed their innovations and interacted with them, according to a statement issued by her office.

Murmu was happy to note that innovators across the country are developing solutions for local problems that hold significance at the national level.

She said that today's exhibition demonstrates how grassroots innovators are contributing to areas such as converting waste into wealth, energy conservation, enhancing convenience for women and persons with disabilities, environmental protection, agriculture, and the preservation of art.

Murmu was happy to note that the Atal Community Innovation Centres are providing grassroots innovators with guidance and technical support, as well as opportunities to transform innovative ideas into sustainable enterprises. (Agencies)