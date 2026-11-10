NEW DELHI, Nov 9: India and Saudi Arabia on Monday signed the bilateral Haj agreement for 2027, under which 1,75,025 Indians will be allowed to undertake the annual pilgrimage, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah said.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah before signing the agreement in Jeddah.

"The Ministers reviewed the ongoing preparations for Haj-2027, discussed measures to strengthen bilateral coordination and logistical support, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to a safe, smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims," the consulate said in a statement.

Haj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the city of Mecca, is required once in a lifetime for all physically and financially capable adult Muslims. It takes place during the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar and consists of a series of mandatory rituals performed over five to six days.

Saudi Arabia sets annual Haj quotas for countries to regulate the number of pilgrims visiting Mecca, as space and facilities at the holy sites are limited. The quotas are generally allocated based on each country's Muslim population, with the Saudi authorities determining the number in consultation with the respective governments.

India's Haj quota has increased over the years, from 1,36,020 in 2014 to 1,75,025 for 2025, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The quota has remained unchanged this year and next year.

Rijiju, accompanied by Joint Secretary (Haj) Mohammad Afzal, is on a visit to Saudi Arabia from November 6 to 9.

On Sunday, Rijiju attended the inaugural ceremony of the sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah and participated in the ministerial conference chaired by Al Rabiah.

He conveyed India's appreciation for the Saudi leadership's continued commitment to pilgrims' welfare and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to close bilateral cooperation for Haj 2027, the consulate said.

Rijiju also joined visiting ministers in an interaction with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region.

Rijiju, in a post on X, said the visit aimed to strengthen the India-Saudi Arabia partnership, with a shared commitment to pilgrims' welfare and the successful conduct of Haj 2027.

During the visit, he attended the Noor-e-Diwali celebration at India House in Jeddah, where he interacted with Saudi friends and members of the Indian community in western Saudi Arabia.

He also chaired a review meeting with officials of the Indian Consulate, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Haj Committee of India to assess preparations for Haj 2027 and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, the statement said.

"The visit further strengthened the longstanding India–Saudi Arabia partnership, reaffirming the shared commitment to enhanced bilateral cooperation in Haj management, pilgrims' welfare, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties," the consulate said. (PTI)