Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / India Fortunate That Narendra Modi is Heading The Nation: LG

India Fortunate That Narendra Modi is Heading The Nation: LG

        LG said India is fortunate the PM Modi is heading the nation who has brought the country from fragile economy to Top five economies of the world.  LG today celebrated the birthday of PM Modi...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:20 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

LG said India is fortunate the PM Modi is heading the nation who has brought the country from fragile economy to Top five economies of the world.  LG today celebrated the birthday of PM Modi with the children of the ‘Palaash’ and ‘Pareesha’ children’s homes in Srinagar. He distributed school bags, sports kits, and sweets, and also reviewed the residential facilities provided to ensure their well-being. Subsequently, he visited the Children’s Hospital at Bemina to spend time with the young patients and wish them a full and speedy recovery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra