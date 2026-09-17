India Fortunate That Narendra Modi is Heading The Nation: LG

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LG said India is fortunate the PM Modi is heading the nation who has brought the country from fragile economy to Top five economies of the world. LG today celebrated the birthday of PM Modi with the children of the ‘Palaash’ and ‘Pareesha’ children’s homes in Srinagar. He distributed school bags, sports kits, and sweets, and also reviewed the residential facilities provided to ensure their well-being. Subsequently, he visited the Children’s Hospital at Bemina to spend time with the young patients and wish them a full and speedy recovery.