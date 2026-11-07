NEW DELHI, Nov 6: India remains focused on becoming the application capital of the world for artificial intelligence (AI), Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today.

Global technology stocks plunged on Friday amid fears that tighter AI regulations following Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections could slow investments.

Responding to a question on the global meltdown in AI stocks and whether the situation presents an opportunity for India, Vaishnaw said the industry is witnessing a period of rapid change and uncertainty.

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"The AI industry is going through a very tumultuous, and very, very rapidly changing environment. In this kind of environment, there will be many changes which come," the minister said.

He said India's focus remains on deploying AI across sectors and building applications that can bring about large-scale transformation.

"We are very focused on making India the application capital of the world," Vaishnaw said, pointing to the use of AI models in enterprises and their potential to transform agriculture, healthcare and education.

He said the Indian industry is placing significant emphasis on these applications and is progressing well in this direction. (PTI)