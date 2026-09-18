THIMPHU, Sep 17: India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Bhutan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit aiming to further strengthen the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries, also lit the 'Aashirvaad ka Diya' with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"Delighted to call on PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan, in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity," he said.

In a separate event in the evening, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jaishankar lit 'Aashirvaad ka Diya' at the iconic Tashichho Dzong Buddhist monastery in Thimphu.

The 'Aashirwad ka Diya' programme is being organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and 25 years in public life.

"We paid tribute to Prime Minister @narendramodi's 25 years of committed Janseva, which has impacted countless lives globally," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar handed over 54 Made in India electric vehicles to Bhutanese PM Tobgay.

"India is supporting Bhutan's advances towards e-mobility and sustainability transport," he posted on X.

The EAM also launched the second phase of the international UPI for Bhutanese citizens to make payments while visiting India.

"Together with the use of UPI in Bhutan, this completes two-way UPI-based digital payment connectivity between India and Bhutan," he posted on X.

Bhutanese PM Tobgay and Jaishankar oversaw the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on extending the Nehru Wangchuck Scholarship Scheme for higher education by Bhutanese students at Indian institutions.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar received a warm welcome from his Bhutanese counterpart D N Dhungyel on his arrival in the valley town of Paro.

The talks between the two ministers focused on advancing multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties.

EAM also inaugurated a couple of projects, including a 65-bed Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Gasa, northern Bhutan. (PTI)