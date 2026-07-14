India Expects International Community To Hold Pakistan Accountable For 'Egregious Abuses' In PoJK

New Delhi, Jul 14: India on Tuesday described the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as a "direct consequence" of Islamabad's decades-long "systemic exploitation and administrative oppression" in areas under its "forcible" occupation.

PoJK has been witnessing massive protests since last month over inflated living costs, alleged administrative apathy and political discrimination and atrocities against minorities. There are reports of severe police brutality in which several protestors have been killed and many injured.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing that New Delhi expects the international community to hold Pakistan "fully accountable" for the "egregious abuses and misdeeds" in PoJK.

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"The ongoing protests in PoJK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," he said.

"Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local populace, the Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, including against helpless women and children, blocking essential supplies, including food and medicine, enforcing internet blackouts, and deploying lethal force against unarmed civilians that has resulted in tragic fatalities," Jaiswal said.

"We expect the international community to hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds," he added.

Jaiswal was responding to a question. (Agencies)